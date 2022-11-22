Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $8.62. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 2,710,152 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RITM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

