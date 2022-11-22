Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.96

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.96 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 86.99 ($1.03). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 85.49 ($1.01), with a volume of 23,899,194 shares changing hands.

RR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.83) to GBX 60 ($0.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.25).

The firm has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,274.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.96.

In related news, insider Warren East bought 31,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,069.96 ($28,461.58). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East purchased 31,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £24,069.96 ($28,461.58). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £11,684.25 ($13,816.07). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,779 shares of company stock worth $5,097,750.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

