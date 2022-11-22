Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.96

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.96 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 86.99 ($1.03). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 85.49 ($1.01), with a volume of 23,899,194 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.83) to GBX 60 ($0.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.25).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,274.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Stories
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.