Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.38.

NYSE:RCL opened at $58.76 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $335,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

