Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.12. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 12,378 shares changing hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.