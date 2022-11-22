RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $102.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RPM International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 7.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in RPM International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in RPM International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

