Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RUSMF. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $21.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

