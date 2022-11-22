Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUS. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.71.

Russel Metals Price Performance

TSE:RUS opened at C$28.89 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$36.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.