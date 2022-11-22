Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUS. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.71.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Price Performance

TSE:RUS opened at C$28.89 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$36.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

Russel Metals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.