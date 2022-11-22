Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 0.1 %

Ryder System stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $571,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.