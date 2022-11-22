Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $5,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RHP opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.