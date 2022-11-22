Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.95

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and traded as high as $29.52. Safran shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 196,916 shares traded.

SAFRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($119.39) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

