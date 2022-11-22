Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.07.

SAGE stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

