Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.9 %

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

