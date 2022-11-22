Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.53

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €26.53 ($27.07) and traded as high as €28.22 ($28.80). Salzgitter shares last traded at €27.96 ($28.53), with a volume of 68,122 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.00) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.53.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

