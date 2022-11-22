Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SFRRF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sandfire Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sandfire Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sandfire Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Sandfire Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $3.17 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.