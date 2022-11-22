SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 1.0 %

ETR SAP opened at €106.24 ($108.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion and a PE ratio of 39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 12 month high of €126.38 ($128.96).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.