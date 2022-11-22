Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.85

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.05. Sappi shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 1,478 shares trading hands.

Sappi Trading Down 9.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

