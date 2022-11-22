Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Purchases 8,900 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,885,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,003.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Savara

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 735,141 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in Savara by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,555,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 437,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Savara by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 140,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.