SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $295.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.63. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after buying an additional 173,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after buying an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

