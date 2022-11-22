Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($128.57) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €140.80 ($143.67) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €126.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

