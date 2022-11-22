SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.26. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 235,681 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCYX shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).
