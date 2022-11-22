SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.26. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 235,681 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCYX shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

