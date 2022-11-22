SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $43,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 587.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41.

