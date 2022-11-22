SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 480,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.43%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

