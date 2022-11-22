Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $976.53

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 976.53 ($11.55) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($7.69). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 660 ($7.80), with a volume of 2,353 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.52) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £124.09 million and a PE ratio of 375.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 742.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 976.53.

In related news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.64) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($23,503.37).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

