Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares changing hands.
Semafo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.77.
Semafo Company Profile
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
