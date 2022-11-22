SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

