SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Articles

