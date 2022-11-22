Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Senior Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTC SNIRF opened at 1.42 on Monday. Senior has a twelve month low of 1.42 and a twelve month high of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.51.
