Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Senior Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTC SNIRF opened at 1.42 on Monday. Senior has a twelve month low of 1.42 and a twelve month high of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.51.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

