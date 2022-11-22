SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SGS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,390.00.

SGS Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. SGS has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

