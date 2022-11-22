ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart Sells 542 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $18,200.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,713.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ShotSpotter Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $408.33 million, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities upgraded ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

