ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Nasim Golzadeh Sells 545 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $18,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 177 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $5,318.85.

ShotSpotter Price Performance

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $408.33 million, a PE ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Further Reading

