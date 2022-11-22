ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Nasim Golzadeh Sells 545 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $18,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 177 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $5,318.85.
ShotSpotter Price Performance
Shares of SSTI stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $408.33 million, a PE ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.