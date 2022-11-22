SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.98

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.98 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 30.70 ($0.36). SIG shares last traded at GBX 30.90 ($0.37), with a volume of 507,109 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74. The company has a market capitalization of £365.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.98.

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($20,692.92).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

