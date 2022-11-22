Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Signify Health by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at about $5,605,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Price Performance

NYSE SGFY opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.47. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Signify Health Profile

SGFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Signify Health to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.