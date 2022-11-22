Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Silgan worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,228,000 after buying an additional 77,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,831,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,099,000 after buying an additional 29,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Silgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,040,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silgan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,224,000 after buying an additional 55,063 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

