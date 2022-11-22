Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.54

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and traded as high as $19.15. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 21,955 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $273.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.82.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Path Partners LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 521,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 115,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.