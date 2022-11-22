Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.54

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and traded as high as $19.15. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 21,955 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $273.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Path Partners LP grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 521,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 115,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

