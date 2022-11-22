SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SJM Stock Performance

SJMHY stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. SJM has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

SJM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.06%.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

