SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Up 1.0 %

SLM stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.