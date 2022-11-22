SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub Trading Down 1.5 %

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.