Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $248.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.78.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $141.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.37. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $392.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

