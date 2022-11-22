Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.68

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.68 ($23.14) and traded as high as €24.25 ($24.74). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.03 ($24.52), with a volume of 2,940,997 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLE shares. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.68.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

