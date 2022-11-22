Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Given New €23.50 Price Target at Barclays

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €22.50 ($22.96) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

