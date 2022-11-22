Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Given New €23.50 Price Target at Barclays

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €22.50 ($22.96) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SWDAF)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.