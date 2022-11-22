Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

