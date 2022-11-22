Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $568.22

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 568.22 ($6.72) and traded as low as GBX 555 ($6.56). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 565 ($6.68), with a volume of 4,800 shares.

Sopheon Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of £60.03 million and a PE ratio of 9,416.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

