South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of South Pacific Resources worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South Pacific Resources by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,859,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. South Pacific Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.49.

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of South Pacific Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on South Pacific Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

South Pacific Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.