Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.
Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.23.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
