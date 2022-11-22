Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $10.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.26. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $356,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.