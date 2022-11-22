Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.04

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $10.95. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 16,895 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

