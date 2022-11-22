Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.61

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.97. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 22,070 shares changing hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
