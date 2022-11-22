Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.61

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.97. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 22,070 shares changing hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 223.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

