Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.30 on Monday. Spire Global has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

About Spire Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.