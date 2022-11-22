Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.82.
Spire Global Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.30 on Monday. Spire Global has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
