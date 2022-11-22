Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.14.

SR stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Spire by 546.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Spire by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

