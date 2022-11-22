Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.03.

Shares of SPLK opened at $77.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.47. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 8.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

